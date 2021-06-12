Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Mango for healthy skin

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Desk

Almost all of us look forward to the summer for mangoes! This delicious fruit is not just a treat to your taste buds; it also benefits your skin in many ways.
Mangoes are packed with Vitamins A, E and C. It also possesses wound-healing properties (13). This makes it effective in reducing the appearance of fine lines and acne marks. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce acne symptoms. This fruit rejuvenates your skin to give you that beautiful, radiant summer glow.
In Your Diet
What could be better than starting your summer mornings with freshly cut mangoes?
Mango smoothies are also a drink to savor.
For Oily Skin     
Mix mango, rose water and lime together in a bowl and apply to your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse off with cold water.
 For Dry Skin
Mash a mango and mix with 1 teaspoon of yoghurt, 1 teaspoon of honey and mix well. Wash with normal water after 10 minutes of application.
It helps in cleansing skin
Another benefit of eating mangoes is that it cleanses your skin from deep inside your body. It treats pores and gives a glow to your skin. Hence, eat mangoes to get a flawless skin.
A way to lose weight
As mango contains a lot of vitamins and essential nutrients, eating one mango makes you feel fuller. Also, as it is loaded with fibrous content, it boosts the digestive function and burns unwanted calories from the body. This, in turn, helps in losing extra weight.
For healthy eyes
Mangoes are also loaded with vitamin A, making it a perfect fruit to improve eye sight. It also prevents night blindness and dry eyes.
Use it as a body scrub
Apart from eating, applying mango scrub on your body gives you a smoother and tender skin. You can make a paste by mashing mangoes and adding honey and milk to it. Gently massage and leave on for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off to get a great skin.
Help in strengthening immune system
Mangoes also contain vitamin C, A and other different kinds of carotenoids. All these essential nutrients are beneficial for your immune system keeping it strong and healthy.


