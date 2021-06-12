

When Rubaba’s passion turned into profession

When asked about the early story of Shelai, Rubaba Said, "At the beginning, we passed a very tough time. We started our journey with just two sewing machines. For the first couple of months, we didn't get any orders. But My husband was always there with me. Since the day the idea of founding "Shelai" had come up, he always supports me whenever I need.

"We had visited lots of places day and night with bags of Clothes. But the best part was, we had also received so much mental support from here and there. At that particular time, mental support was essential."

From a sewing shop to countries one of the most renowned fashion shops, Shelai has passed a mesmerizing time. They have four outlets around Dhaka city in popular shopping malls.

Selling products through Facebook live isn't a new thing. Many famous brands are using this way to draw the attention of their audience. But a least of them has the ability to do so. Facebook is one of the most vital points of Shelai's business. Shelai has millions of reach on their Facebook page. Through Facebook Live, they got tremendous success in the last couple of years. Besides, in this pandemic time, they are also giving online shopping experiences to their beloved customers so that everyone can purchase their favorite dress staying in their residence.

Rubaba believes honesty and proper manner can make an initiative successful. She said, "Do what you love. We have to survive through our works in people's minds."





