Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
Business
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Back Page
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a press conference
Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 24
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a press conference
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a press conference at the Gulshan office of the party chairperson on Friday. photo : Observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Project to provide water, sanitation to Chandpur ‘Bedey’ people
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a press conference
UN rights commissioner warns of escalating Myanmar violence
Rly Minister Sujon ties knot again
Students of different private educational institutions form a human chain
22pc land of Moheshkhali acquired for dev projects, deep sea port
Govt ‘inaction’ behind ‘horrific’ Covid situation: BNP
BNP’s plot to oust govt to be dealt with iron hand: Quader
Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft