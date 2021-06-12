Rly Minister Sujon ties knot again

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon tied the knot at his official residence in Dhaka on June 5, about two and a half years after the death of his first wife.

The bride, Shammi Akhtar is a resident of Uttara in Dhaka and a practising lawyer in the High Court, said her elder brother Jahidul Islam Milon, disclosing the matter to the media yesterday.

Shammi, 42, is the daughter of late Abdur Rahim at Natunbazar under Birampur upazila in Dinajpur.

On behalf of Nurul Islam Sujon, Justice Ijarul Haque and on behalf of Shammi Akhtar, her two brothers were present at the wedding ceremony, among others.

Nurul Islam's first wife Nilufar Jahan died in December 2018, before the 11th parliamentary elections. Their one son and two daughters are married.

Born on January 5, 1956, in Panchagarh, Nurul Islam was elected member of the 9th, 10th and 11th Jatiya Sangsad from Panchagarh-2 (Boda-Debiganj) constituency.





