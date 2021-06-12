22pc land of Moheshkhali acquired for dev projects, deep sea port

CHATTOGRAM Jun 10: At least 22 per cent of the total land of Moheshkhali Island under Cox's Bazar district has been acquired by the local administration for various development projects, including economic zone, power hub, LNG, CNG and deep sea port etc.

The offshore Island is now going to be an important commercial and industrial area of the country.

According to Cox's Bazar district administration, the total area of Moheshkhali Island is 362.18 square Kilometres with 89,496 acres. Of them, the local administrations have acquired a total of 20,000 acres of land.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Shamim Hussain, Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) of Cox's Bazar district, told the Daily Observer that 7,500 acres for Coal based power plant and PDB Power Plants, 286 acres for deep sea port, 429 acres for GTCL, BPC, and 12000 acres for BEZA have been acquired. Other projects include, Land based LNG terminal, LPG terminal, Single point Mooring (SPM) project etc.

Moheshkhali power hub with eight proposed coal-fired power plants with the capacity of 8,720 MW is going to be implemented. The development works of the world's largest coal-fired power plants cluster - with the total capacity of 8,720MW -at Moheshkhali Island under Cox's Bazar have been progressing fast.

The construction works of two units of ultra super critical coal-fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) having the generation capacity of 1200 MW have been going on in full swing.

More than 35 per cent of infra-structural works have already been completed. Besides, the works of such type of coal-fired plant by a Singapore based company with the capacity of 700 MW began at Kohelia.

Besides, the Power Development Board (PDB) has taken up another project to build eight coal-fired power plants in Moheshkhali Island.

Meanwhile, a 3-member team of the Department of Environment (DOE), headed by its Director Syed Nazmul Ahsan, visited the sites of JICA power plants recently. He said that there was no objection of environmental pollution by those plants in Moheshkhali.

Some environmentalists and the environment organization alleged that pollution to take heavy toll on Cox's Bazar including fisheries, industries, agriculture, and ecology will also be destroyed. Air pollution from coal-based power plants in Chattogram region may cause 30,139 deaths in 30 years, as per a recent study.

The development of the world's largest coal-fired power plants cluster - with the total capacity of 8,720MW - is most likely to increase vulnerability to diseases in Bangladesh, according to the study.

Meanwhile, Maheshkhali Economic Zone (Dalghata) located besides the Bay of Bengal and Matarbari coal based power plant. BEZA has allotted about 510 acre of land to SPL Petrochemical Complex Ltd and SK Gas Korea. SPL Petrochemical Complex Limited (SPCL) will build a petrochemical production base and a large LPG terminal in Moheskhali Economic Zone (EZ) under Cox's Bazar. The SPL Company has already formed a joint venture with South Korea-based global petrochemical giant SK Gas to avail its knowhow and expertise in setting up the LPG terminal at Dhalghata in Moheskhali.

According to the plan, the SPL and SK Gas Korea will build petrochemical refinery, warehouse of petrochemical products and LPG terminal. Modern jetty facility will also be installed there for loading and unloading raw materials and products etc.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has paid an amount of Tk75 crore for acquiring land of Matarbari Port Development Project in Maheshkhali on Cox's Bazar on June 2 this year.

CPA handed over a cheque for Tk75,11,59,275 to the Cox's Bazar district administration for acquiring 283 acres of land for the project.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (revenue), Al Amin Parvez received the cheque from the project director. Al Amin Parvez said the possession of the land will be handed over to the port authority, shortly.







