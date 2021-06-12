Govt ‘inaction’ behind ‘horrific’ Covid situation: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday blamed the government's 'inaction' for the 'horrific Covid situation in bordering districts.

"Experts had repeatedly warned that corona will spread in frontier areas. We also raised our voice about it. But proper steps have not been taken to prevent it," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

He said there is no ICU bed and necessary oxygen support in frontier Thakurgaon district hospital.

"Even patients are going through serious suffering at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for lack of oxygen. These are happening in India and West Bengal. We're starting witnessing the same situation here, but no effective step is taken to protect people," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul expressed wonder over media reports that members of the Bangladesh Police are being given medals for the national elections held in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

"I've never heard that the police members are given medals for election duty anywhere in the world. The reason for such an award is that they (police) have helped them stay in power," he observed. -UNB







