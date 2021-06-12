BNP’s plot to oust govt to be dealt with iron hand: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP's aggressive mentality of ousting the government will be dealt with an iron hand to protect the people's life and property.

"BNP is showing the mentality of waging war to oust the government. Their evil attempts will be dealt with an iron hand to protect life and property of the people," he said.

Quader was briefing the journalists at his official residence on the occasion of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's release day from prison.

About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's call for waging war for going to power, he said such comments of BNP leaders are undemocratic on one hand and on the other it shows fascist mentality of the party.

It should be thought intensely whether BNP is hinting about carrying out arson terrorism or creating anarchic situation by calling upon the party workers to wage war, he said.

He said if it becomes true, the people remain prepared to give a befitting reply to BNP's arson terrorism and anarchy. -BSS





