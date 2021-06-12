Increase age limit for govt job entry to 32 years

Students under the banner '32 Programme' on Friday staged demonstration in front of National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital demanding raise of the age limit for government job entry to 32 years.

As the agitators chanted slogans in front of Shahbagh Police Station, the police dispersed them and picked up two students. Later, they were released.

Around five hundred students from different universities and colleges joined the rally.

Most of them wore masks imprinted with 'want 32'.

Sajid Rahman Setu, one of the coordinators of '32 Programme', read out a written statement there.

"Considering the losses during coronavirus pandemic, the age limit for entering the government service should be fixed at 32 as a gift on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of independence and the Mujib Borsho," he said.

"Student job seekers have already lost one and a half years amid the stalemate due to the Covid-19 situation.

"As the age limit for entry into government service is 30, 1.5 lakh young people who were 28+ at the beginning of epidemic are about to cross the age bar without getting a chance to appear for the job test," Setu added.

The protesters demanded permanent increase of the age for application for government job to 32 years.



