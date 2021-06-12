Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Small is Beautiful

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
ROZA RAHMAN

Small is Beautiful

Small is Beautiful

I lay on the crumbled bed of my sister, just beside our garden, holding my ruby-red phone. Learning magic tricks in this lockdown and besides having a glimpse of my favourite grasshopper. This boring 24 hours  of the day, having no work to do, made me think of many stupid questions and wishes including "why do birds fly?" and "why are we alive?". And wishes like wanting to be a bird and wishing to turn all the grasshoppers in the world into giant ones. Keeping all this wishes in mind, I went to the witch from whom I occasionally learned magic for the pandemic.
"Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" the witch said the spell for changing the mouse into a rabbit. Today again, the witch taught me spells which was almost about 50.Days went by and I became a professional wizard. Now I didn't need the witch any longer and n ever even stepped out near the witch's house. I started making my true.
I threw the spell to the grasshoppers, saying "Wingardium leviosa". Just after that the good and beautiful-looking grasshoppers metamorphosed into terrible-looking giant and scary grasshoppers.
The situation seemed like my assumptions were terribly wrong. This was nothing from, what was going to happen next. The grasshoppers were hopping in a zig-zag line of porters just like the cars in the main road of Dhaka made them so huge that one step of theirs on me would be enough to smash me and sent me to god. Right after a minute of having these thoughts, they came to smash me.
"Aaaa…!" I started shouting with my eyes fully shut down.
The moment I opened my eyes, something astonishing happened. Everything froze and right in front of me I saw the witch whom I forgot but she didn't. She stopped the time and sent me to my past where I still didn't do this mistake.
At the end, I understood my mistake that we should never forget the one who helped us and that small is beautiful. We should also never try to change what god made with his ideas and if we do so it can sometimes even cause us death. Now I always visited the witch and took care of her.


The writer is a student of class 5, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL,
Farm gate Dhaka



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Small is Beautiful
My Travels with AHM Kamaruzzaman
Twin Mini-sagas
Frozen Butterfly
My Travels with Minister Kamaruzzaman
The Lonely Star
Natureâ€™s ultimate stages
Denounce


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestineâ€™s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft