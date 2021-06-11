|
Strict lockdown clamped on Rajshahi city
Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 104
|
The district administration has announced stricter lockdown for seven more days from today to June 17 in Rajshahi Municipal area citing the continued surge in Covid-19 transmission.
The decision came at the district Coronavirus Control and Prevention Committee's meeting at the district's Deputy Commissioner's
office on Thursday.
District Civil Surgeon recommended the lockdown on behalf of the district health department.