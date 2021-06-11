Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Front Page

Strict lockdown clamped on Rajshahi city

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The district administration has announced stricter lockdown for seven more days from today to June 17 in Rajshahi Municipal area citing the continued surge in Covid-19 transmission.
The decision came at the district Coronavirus Control and Prevention Committee's meeting at the district's Deputy Commissioner's
office on Thursday.
District Civil Surgeon recommended the lockdown on behalf of the district health department.


