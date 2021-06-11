Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:31 AM
Home Front Page

24 brokers jailed for deceiving patients at DMCH

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

A mobile court assisted by RAB on Thursday jailed 24 brokers for harassing and deceiving patients at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
The convicts -- including staffers of private hospitals, diagnostic centres and people carrying patients on trollies and ambulances -- were sentenced to highest one month in prison.
"People from across the country come to this important hospital and take treatment. But these brokers prevented them receiving healthcare services here and take them to different private and unauthorised hospitals, promising them of good service," said Palash Kumar Bosu, executive magistrate who led the drive.
Many patients are deceived by them as they do not get quality service after going to the hospitals and clinics, he said, adding that the convicts admitted their crime.
"The brokers were hampering the activities of the doctors and other staffers of the hospitals…We found patients' prescriptions and test reports from many of them," he said.
The magistrate said they carried out the raid, in association with hospital authorities,     following complaints from patients and their family members.
Dr Ashraful Alam, assistant director of DMCH, said, "Many patients from villages come to this hospital for treatment. We are working to serve the patients. We do not want them to be harassed."
Asked whether hospital staffers are involved in the racket, Ashraful said they will take action if anyone provides specific allegation against any staffer.


