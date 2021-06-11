18 dengue patients hospitalised in city: DGHS

Eighteen dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka until Thursday morning as the number of the mosquito- borne disease started to rise in the country.

Five new cases of dengue have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.

A total of 129 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 111, patients recovered.

Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020..

Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been

sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed four cases.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and it claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people. -UNB





