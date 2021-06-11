Video
C-19 positivity rate 13.2pc, highest in 46 days

40 deaths, 2,576 infections in a day

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise as infection rate jumps as on Thursday the country witnessed 40 more deaths from the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 12,989 and 2,576 people were diagnosed with the disease during the time, bringing the number of cases at 820,395.
Besides, 2,061 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a 92.59 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 19,447 samples were tested in 510 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 13.25 per cent and the overall infection rate at 13.39 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.58 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 31 were men, and nine were women. Of the victims, 37 died in different hospitals across the country while three died at home. Moreover, 12 of the deceased were in the Chattogram division, eight each in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, six in Khulna, four in Ranpur, and two in Sylhet division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,350 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,639
were women.
 The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on  March 18.  
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,778,163 lives and infected 175,216,068 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 158,740,771 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


