Home Front Page

3 JS By-Polls

94 buy AL nomination papers

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Ninety-four Awami League aspirants have collected nomination forms for by-polls to parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka-14, Sylhet-3, and Cumilla-5 so far since June 4.  
According to the Awami League office, 35 candidates in Cumilla-5, 34 in Dhaka-14 and 25 in Sylhet-3 collected nomination forms.
The nomination forms will be distributed among
the aspirants till June 10.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for submission of nomination papers in the by-elections to the three vacant seats is June 15.
June 16 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers, verification and selection on June 23. The Election Commission will hold the polls on July 14.
These seats became vacant after the deaths of Dhaka-14 MP Aslamul Haque on April 14, Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury on March 11 and Cumilla-5 MP Abdul Matin Khasru on April 14.
The BNP has refused to participate in all these by-elections.


