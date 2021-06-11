EC reschedules 3 JS by-polls, suspends 163 UP elections

The Election Commission has finally decided to suspend 163 union parishad elections and defer three parliamentary by-elections amid the Covid-19 infection surge in the electoral areas.

However, polls in 204 other union parishads will be held on June 21 and by-polls to Lakshmipur- 2 constituency will also be held on June 21 as per the schedule.

After reviewing recommendations of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), and opinions from local administrations along with regional election officials, the Election Commission has taken the decision at a meeting held on Thursday.

While briefing media on Thursday after the meeting, Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar said the Commission has decided to suspend the elections following the recommendation of IEDCR and local administration.

Following the new schedule, the by-polls to Lakshmipur-2 constituency will be held on June 21 and by polls to three other seats of Dhaka, Cumilla and Sylhet have been rescheduled to July 28.

At the same time, the EC has also postponed polls of 163 union parishads out of 367, which were scheduled to be held on June 21. The elections to 68 union parishads in Bagerhat, 34 in Khulna, 21 in Satkhira, 13 in Noakhali, 12 in Chattogram and 15 in Cox's Bazar will be held later.

Besides, voting in nine municipalities out of 11, scheduled for June 21, has also been postponed. Voting schedule for the elections will also be announced later, he said.

In addition, the commission rescheduled the by-polls to Cumilla-5, Dhaka-14, and Sylhet-3 to July 28 from July 14 following the request of Jatiya Party as the party's founder HM Ershad's death anniversary falls on July 14.

The leaders of the party have placed their request to the EC recently.

Jatiya Party has already announced its candidates for the three seats, but BNP decided not to participate in the by polls under the EC and present government.









