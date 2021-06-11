Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Bangladesh Army, has been named as the new chief of the force for the next three years.
The Defence Ministry on Thursday issued a gazette notification on his appointment.
He will replace current Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, who will complete his tenure on June 24 this year.
According to the Defence Ministry gazette, Bangladesh Army's Quarter Master General Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed (BA-2496), OSP, NDU, PSC, has been appointed as the new chief of Bangladesh Army from June 24 afternoon.
According to the notification signed by Deputy Secretary Wahida Sultana, the new Army Chief will also be promoted to the rank of General on that day.
During his service period, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also served as General Officer Commanding of the Army Training and Doctrine Command. He is the present President of Army Golf Club.
During his service as the Quartermaster General of Bangladesh Army, he is appointed as Acting Chief of army staff, as the regular chief of army staff is in USA for official tour.
Shafiuddin was commissioned in the Infantry Corps of Bangladesh Army on December 23, 1983 in the 9th Bangladesh Military Academy Long Course.
He served as battalion commander in BMA and commanded an infantry brigade. He also served as the Director of the Military Training Directorate at the Army headquarters. He served as the General Officer Commanding of the 19th Infantry Division in 2012.
He also served as a deputy commander of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
He served as a Senior Directing Staff (SDS) at National Defense College, GOC of 19th Infantry Division and the GOC of the Area Commander of Logistics Area.
On 25 August 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant General and made the GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command. He is the chief Patron of Bangladesh International School and College.


