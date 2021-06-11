Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Global Covid caseload top 174 million       15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Miscellaneous

UK schools plagued by sexual harassment, watchdog says

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, June 10: UK schools are failing to protect children from unwanted explicit photos, videos and comments in a culture where online sexual harassment is now seen as normal, a government watchdog said Thursday.
The report by Ofsted, based on testimony from hundreds of children, was "very concerning", Education Minister Gavin Williamson tweeted.
Despite the scale of the problem, school heads and teachers "consistently underestimated the prevalence of online sexual abuse," the schools inspection body said.
The report comes after the Everyone's Invited website posted thousands of anonymous accounts of sexual abuse and harassment at British schools, drawing government attention to the problem.
"Children and young people told us that sexual harassment occurs so frequently that it has become 'commonplace'," said Ofsted.
Such behaviour is so common that schools should assume it is happening, whether or not children report it to teachers, Ofsted said.
"Some forms of sexual harassment and online sexual abuse have become so normalised for children that they do not see the point in reporting and challenging this behaviour," it said.
Almost 90 percent of girls and nearly 50 percent of boys said they or their peers regularly received unwanted explicit photos and videos, it said. "Sexist name-calling", including use of words like "slag" and "slut", happens often, according to 92 percent of girls.
Such behaviour included sharing porn videos and photographs of male genitalia on social media such as Snapchat, it said. Those aged 16 and over were more likely to report such experiences.
Ofsted said it drew on comments by more than 900 children at 32 schools and colleges, including some named by Everyone's Invited. That site was set up in March by Soma Sara, a young graduate who attended a top private school, and now includes more than 15,000 testimonies.
Sex education lessons should include discussions of issues such as consent and sending of nude images, the watchdog recommended.
The watchdog acknowledged, however, that children being exposed to pornography and pressured to send nude selfies was "a much wider problem than schools can address," calling on the government to focus on protecting children in a planned Online Safety Bill.
The UK education minister said the government was giving extra support to safeguarding staff and increasing guidance on relationships, health and sex education.    —AFP



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
UK schools plagued by sexual harassment, watchdog says
Five held for attacking MPâ€™s car in Barishal
Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with graft charges
RMCH struggling to cope with surge in C-19 patients
Young entrepreneurs hold key to building digital BD - Palak
Bangladesh ill-equipped to cope with Delta variant of Covid: Experts
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport after NATO's Afghan withdrawal
Israel frees Jordanian bus bomber after 20 yrs


Latest News
Global Covid caseload top 174 million
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft