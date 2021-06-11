Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:30 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Five held for attacking MP’s car in Barishal

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent, Barishal

Police arrested five Awami League activists after a case filed with the Hijla Police Station in connection with the attack on the of Hijla-Mehendigonj  constituency MP's car and breaking the window glass.
Asim Kumar Sarkar, Officer in Charge of Hijla police station, confirmed the matter and said, "The case was filed on Wednesday night after the attack on the MP's hideout at the Hijla ferry terminal on Tuesday evening."
The plaintiff in the case, Ibrahim Sardar, general secretary of Hijla Upazila Sramik League, said, "The attack was carried out on Tuesday night by supporters of Barjaya Union's boat symbol candidate and Upazila Awami League Vice-president Enayet Hossain Hawlader at on way of a local hijla ferry ghat. MP Pankaj Nath's car glass was shattered and his driver Shukkur Ahmed was injured in the incident. Several others were injured in the incident."


