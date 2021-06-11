Video
Home City News

Newspaper hawkers society gets new body

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

Newspaper hawkers society gets new body

Newspaper hawkers society gets new body

Md Abdul Mannan, ABM Belal Hossain Khan and Md Jahangir Alam have been elected President, Vice-President and General Secretary respectively of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, says a press release.
The election was held at the society's head office at 10 Rajuk Avenue, Motijheel, in the capital on Wednesday.  The society also elected its nine directors. They are Md Shah Alam Patwary, Md Joynal Abedin, AKM Monir Hossain Bhuiyan,Md Nurul Islam, Md Delwar Hossain Talukder, Md Hafizur Rahman, Nurer Zaman,  Md Sirajul Haque and Md Abu Hanif.
Following a discussion and doa mehfil, Md Joynal Abedin, chief election commissioner, announced the election results, the release added.



