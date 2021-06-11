Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home National

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:08 AM  Count : 193
Observer Online Report

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married


Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan got married on June 5 last. He married Shammi Akter Moni of Birampur in Dinajpur district.
Milon Hossain, elder brother of bride Shammi Akter Moni, confirmed it.

Bride Shammi Akter Moni, daughter of late Abdur Rahim, lives at Natun Bazar in Birampur upazila. She has two brothers who live in Birampur. Elder brother Milon Hossain is electric goods trader, while younger brother is a local trader.

Late Abdur Rahim was a lineman at Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB). He settled at Birampur with his wife and children. He also built a house at Natun Bazar area in Birampur.

Milon Hossain said, "My sister got wedlocked with the Railways Minister on Saturday at the permission of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Birampur's justice Izarul Huque and his wife were present on behalf of the bridegroom at the wedding ceremony, while my brother and I were present on behalf of the bride."

He said her sister got married at a low profile wedding ceremony. She lives at Uttara and worked at administration of Cambrian School and College there. She has already passed law and started practicing with a senior lawyer at High Court.

Milon Hossain said, "My sister is now at her Uttara residence. She will go to her husband Railways Minister Sujon's residence in December. When the Prime Minister accorded him permission to get married on Thursday last, she said,"Look, I intended to be present at your wedding ceremony, but could not be present due to coronavirus. You get married. I will greet your wife later on."

Because of it, the Railways Minister will take the bride to his house through a party in December next. "However, the minister is now staying at my sister's Uttara residence. He is also staying at the residence today," he said.

He further said her sister got married in Kushtia earlier, but got divorced due to conjugal problems. She has a daughter from her previous marriage. Since then she has been living in Dhaka along with her daughter. She used to visit Birampur on the occasions of Eid and other functions.

SZA




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
JS body for bringing all easy bikes under registration system
BNP’s negative politics deadlier than Covid-19: Quader


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft