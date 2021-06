DINAJPUR, June 10: A worker of Bangladesh Railway was crushed under a train in Hakimpur Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir, 42, a resident of Sadar Upazila of Rajshahi.

A train of 'Rupsha Express' hit Jahangir in Hili Railway Station area in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail, which left him critically injured.

He was whisked off to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.