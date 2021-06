Begumganj Project Implementation Officer Ahmed Ullah Sabuj

Begumganj Project Implementation Officer Ahmed Ullah Sabuj was elected general secretary of Upazila Officers' Club in Noakhali. The election was held at the UNO office on Tuesday. Begumganj UNO Shamsun Nahar and Upazila Chairman Shahnaz Begum Nazu are seen greeting Sabuz. photo: observer