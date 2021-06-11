Mobile booth in Natore to test corona

NATORE, June 10: A mobile booth has been opened in the district on Monday to test corona.

The booth has been launched under the management of district administration. It was inaugurated on the premises of central mosque in the district town by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriaz.

The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Civil Surgeon Dr. Kaji Mijanur Rahaman, Additional DC Md Nadim Sarwar (General), Natore Poura-Mayor Uma Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zahangir Alam.

CS said, the infection of coronavirus is increasing gradually in the district.

On opening day, 52 persons were tested in mobile booth, and them 35 found positive.

Lockdown is continuing strictly in Natore. Police and district administration have been alert. People are also moving carefully abiding by the health guideline.







