Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Countryside

Mobile booth in Natore to test corona

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent 

NATORE, June 10: A mobile booth has been opened in the district on Monday to test corona.
The booth has been launched under the management of district administration. It was inaugurated on the premises  of central mosque in the district town by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriaz.
The     inaugural function was attended, among others, by Civil Surgeon Dr. Kaji Mijanur Rahaman, Additional DC  Md Nadim Sarwar (General), Natore Poura-Mayor Uma Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Zahangir Alam.
CS said, the infection of coronavirus is increasing gradually in the district.
On opening day, 52 persons were tested in mobile booth, and them 35 found positive.
Lockdown is continuing strictly in Natore. Police and district administration have been alert. People are also moving carefully abiding by the health guideline.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Railway worker crushed under train in Dinajpur
Begumganj Project Implementation Officer  Ahmed Ullah Sabuj
Mobile booth in Natore to test corona
Six killed in road mishaps in five districts
Housewife raped in Noakhali
Khulna dwellers delighted getting modern model mosque
Six people murdered in five districts
Eight detained in two districts


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft