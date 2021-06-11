Six killed in road mishaps in five districts

Six people including an elderly woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Rangpur, Netrakona and Madaripur, in two days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A vegetable seller was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mojibar Rahman, 65, son of Faimuddin, a resident of Chakbasanta Nalkura Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said a passenger-laden bus hit Mojibar in Tatakpur intersection area on the Birampur-Dinajpur Road in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Rubel, 20, son of Kalu Mia, a resident of Kalandiganj Boalmari area under Shalbahan Union in the upazila; and Swapon, 18, son of late Anwar Hossain of Fultala area in Boda Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a pickup van collided head on with a covered van on the Bhersa Bridge in Buraburi area at night, which left pickup van driver Rubel dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Swapon dead.

Tentulia Highway PS OC Rabiul Azam confirmed the incident.

GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 62, wife of Abdul Ajit, a resident of Omar Village under Gojaghanta Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Anwara in front of her house at around 9pm while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

The identity of the motorcyclist could not be known immediately.

NETRAKONA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi, 7, son Kamal Mia, a resident of Gopalpur Village in Durgapur Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a truck hit Rabbi in Lalmiar Bazar area at around 4pm while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Purbadhala PS OC Muhammad Shibirul Islam confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A worker of a non-government organisation (NGO) was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Emarat Hossain Molla, 48, a resident of Sahapur Village in the upazila. He was a field worker at Unnayan Prochesta's Rajoir Upazila Branch.

Local sources said a pickup van of Barger Paints rammed into a motorcycle in Swadhinata Angan area at around 1:30pm, which left four people including the bike rider injured.

The injured were taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Emarat dead.

Madaripur Sadar PS Inspector Chowdhury Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.





