Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:28 AM
Home Countryside

Eight detained in two districts

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondents

Eight people have been arrested on different charges in two districts- Kurigram and Bhola, in three days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Five people were arrested in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Wednesday in a case filed over snatching an accused from police custody.
The arrested persons are Adam Ali, 28, Nuruzzaman, 35, Rafiqul Islam, 33, Ershadul Haq, 27, and Azizul Haq, 35.
They were arrested from their respective houses at early hours.
On June 6 night, relatives of Mintu Mia, 35, an accused in a dowry case, beat policemen at Tankar Mor in Dasiarchara area, and snatched away him (Mintu) from police.
During the incident, two policemen were injured.
On June 7, police filed a case against 40 to 45 people for obstructing the work of the law enforcers.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Rai confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to Kurigram Jail on Wednesday morning following a court order.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained three pirates along with pistols and lethal weapons from Char Madanpur area in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The detainees are Jahangir, 45, Nure Alam, 39, and Abdur Rahim, 47, hailing from Laxmipur District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Daulatkhan PS Ismail said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in the area on Monday night. Sensing the presence of the team, the pirates opened fire at coast guard members, forcing the team to fire back in self-defence.
Later, BCG members managed to detain three pirates when they were trying to flee the scene.
Three locally-made pistols, two machetes, and two saws were recovered from their possessions.
BCG members filed a case under the Arms Act against the pirates with Daulatkhan PS on Tuesday morning in this connection, the SI added.


