Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:28 AM
New mayor takes charge at Raipur

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Newly elected Mayor of Raipur Municipality in Laxmipur Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat taking oath at a ceremony at the office of Chattogram Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday. photo: observer

The newly elected mayor and 12 councillors of Raipur Municipality were sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony at the office of Chattogram Divisional Commissioner after three and half months. After taking the oath, the newly elected mayor and councilors have taken their charge.
The Raipur Municipality mayoral polls were held on February 28, but the oath programme did not happen in due time as an allegation of irregularities in the election was under investigation.
On June 25, the election commission cleared the way from the allegation and published the gazette notification.
Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat, who secured the ruling Awami League's nomination, had won the election to Raipur Municipality mayoral post with a margin of 6,961 votes. His nearest BNP nominated candidate ABM Zilanihad got 1,441 votes.
Md Kamrul Hasan, NDC, administered the oath to new mayor Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat and councillors while Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) Md Mizanur Rahman and Deputy Director of Local Government Division of the LGRD Ministry Mhoammad Delowar Hossain were present at the ceremony.
Councillors Abu Naser Babu, Mahbubur Rahman Rizvi, Md Yousuf Hossain, Anowar Hossain Bahar, Zakir Hossain Noman, Aynul Kabir Manir, Mehdi Hasan Sishir, Md Abul Hossain and Khairul Alam Rubel Pradhania of general wards as well as reserved seat councillors Nazma Ara Moni, Ferdousi Akter Swapna and Samsun Nahar Lily were also sworn in at the same venue.


