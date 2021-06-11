Video
Countryside

Lockdown in C’ganj relaxed

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 10: The ongoing lockdown in the district has been relaxed.
However, the district administration imposed seven-day restrictions from Tuesday to June 16.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjurul Hafeez made the announcement at a press briefing at his office in the district town on Monday evening and imposed 11 restrictions.
In the press briefing, the DC said all social events including wedding, birthday and picnic will be closed under the new special restrictions. Hotels, restaurants and food stalls will be open from 6am to 10pm. Political and religious ceremonies will be closed.
According to the restrictions, one passenger can ride in a rickshaw while two in an auto-rickshaw.
Public transport in the district will run with half the seats vacant. The industries will continue to operate under their own management in compliance with the health regulations.
If anyone does not follow the health guidelines, legal action will be taken.
In addition, offices dealing with emergency goods and services, their employees and vehicles will be exempt from the new restrictions.
Superintendent of Police AHM Abdur Rakib, Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury and Additional DC Zakiul Islam, among others, were present at the press
briefing.


