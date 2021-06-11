Three women among four found dead in four districts

Four people including three women were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Barishal, Rangpur and Madaripur, in four days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a drain in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said locals spotted the body at a drain of deep tube well in Nayani Khoshalpur Dargahpara Village under Khanpur Union of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Gournadi Upazila Health Complex in the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known

immediately.

Gournadi Upazila Health Complex Physician Dr Md Tipu Sultan said the man was found unconscious in Kashemabad Bus Stand area in the morning.

Fire service personnel took him to the hospital.

Later, the man died there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gournadi Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.

MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the Ghaghat River in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

According to police and locals, seeing her floating body on the river in Benipur Village at Bhangni Union in the upazila local people informed the police. She was around 40.

Mithapukur PS OC Amiruzzaman said, the identity of the body could not be known immediately. The body has been sent to morgue of Rangpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy report, OC added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night three days after her marriage.

Deceased Mitu was the wife of Asad Hawlader, a resident of Mostafapur area in the upazila. The couple got married three days back.

Police sources said family members found the body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at in-laws' house ant night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Madaripur Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Chowdhury Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







