Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:28 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondents

A housewife and a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Rangpur, on Wednesday.
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Tumpa Rani Mondal, 23, was the wife of Swapon Mondal, a resident of Ramananderak Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Tumpa Rani committed suicide by drinking poison in the morning following a family feud.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara Police Station (PS) in this connection.
GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Monalisa, 17, was the daughter of Zia, a resident of Char Bagadhara Village under Nohali Union in the upazila.
Locals alleged that Monalisa committed suicide to get rid of the eve teasers in the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangachara PS Sushanta Kumar Sarker Monalisa hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


