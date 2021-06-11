Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Countryside

Govt firm to provide nutritional food to all: Livestock Minister  

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the Livestock Fair in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the Livestock Fair in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, June 10: The government is committed to providing nutritional food to all, said Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Reazul Karim, MP, on Thursday.
While inaugurating a Livestock Fair in the morning on the Livestock Department premises in the district town, the minister came up with the comment.
The livestock sector has made a radical change, he mentioned. "Now we have increased milk production, meat and eggs.  We are seeing huge prospect for earning foreign currencies from exports of milk-meat-egg after meeting the domestic demand," he added.   
The Minister further said, youths should have to come forward to be entrepreneurs, adding, the government will provide them with technical support, training and fish fry if needed.
Pond or water body has to be dug taking soft loan, he maintained.
"Our ministry is working to ensure protein sufficiency in the country. Nutrition for all is the priority commitment of the government, and we are working hard to achieve this target," he further added.
Minister Reazul Karim said the financial incentive given to farmers, adding, "For the second time we are taking preparation to give it again amid the pandemic."
 A secular non-discriminatory and democratic society is being built under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.  
The opening of the Livestock Fair was chaired by Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed. It was presided over by President of District Dairy Farm Association Alamgir Hossain.
Barishal Divisional Director of the Livestock Department Dipak Ranjan Roy also spoke at the function.
Among others, Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan, Senior Awami League leader Advocate Chandi Charna Paul, and District Livestock Officer Md Amzad Hossain Bhuiyan were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Railway worker crushed under train in Dinajpur
Begumganj Project Implementation Officer  Ahmed Ullah Sabuj
Mobile booth in Natore to test corona
Six killed in road mishaps in five districts
Housewife raped in Noakhali
Khulna dwellers delighted getting modern model mosque
Six people murdered in five districts
Eight detained in two districts


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft