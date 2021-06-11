Govt firm to provide nutritional food to all: Livestock Minister  



Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the Livestock Fair in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

While inaugurating a Livestock Fair in the morning on the Livestock Department premises in the district town, the minister came up with the comment.

The livestock sector has made a radical change, he mentioned. "Now we have increased milk production, meat and eggs. We are seeing huge prospect for earning foreign currencies from exports of milk-meat-egg after meeting the domestic demand," he added.

The Minister further said, youths should have to come forward to be entrepreneurs, adding, the government will provide them with technical support, training and fish fry if needed.

Pond or water body has to be dug taking soft loan, he maintained.

"Our ministry is working to ensure protein sufficiency in the country. Nutrition for all is the priority commitment of the government, and we are working hard to achieve this target," he further added.

Minister Reazul Karim said the financial incentive given to farmers, adding, "For the second time we are taking preparation to give it again amid the pandemic."

A secular non-discriminatory and democratic society is being built under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

The opening of the Livestock Fair was chaired by Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed. It was presided over by President of District Dairy Farm Association Alamgir Hossain.

Barishal Divisional Director of the Livestock Department Dipak Ranjan Roy also spoke at the function.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan, Senior Awami League leader Advocate Chandi Charna Paul, and District Livestock Officer Md Amzad Hossain Bhuiyan were present.







