Six more die of corona in two districts

Six more people died of coronavirus in two districts- Satkhira and Natore, on Wednesday.

SATKHIRA: Four people died of coronavirus at Satkhira Medical College Hospital in the district town on Wednesday.

They all had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, some 108 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday with the positivity rate of 59.34 per cent infection rate.

A total of 182 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours where 108 people found positive for the virus.

Currently, there are 501 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

NATORE: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Dilip Kumer Pine, 62, a resident of Mokrampur Dattapara area in Sadar Upazila, and Ramjan Ali, 90, of Alipur Mahalla in Natore Town.

Natore Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Kaji Mijanur Rahaman said Ramjan Ali died at Natore Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment while Dilip Kumer Pine died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 30 in the district.

Meanwhile, 44 more people tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 168 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 44 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Of the total infected, 41 patients are now undergoing treatment at Natore Sadar Hospital.

However, the district administration announced lockdown in Natore and Singra municipalities which began from Wednesday.







