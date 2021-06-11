Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

SJIBL 320th board meeting held  

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

The 320th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) was held at its corporate Head office, recently, says a press release.
Several Directors of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid. The Board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy of the Bank.
Among others Vice-Chairmen of the Board  Md. Harun Miah and  Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan,  Abdul Halim,  Mohiuddin Ahmed,  Akkas Uddin Mollah,  Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, A. K. Azad,  Mohammed Younus,  Mohammed Golam Quddus were present.
Fakir Akhtaruzzaman,  Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak,  Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors  Ekramul Haque,  K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and  Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the Managing Director and CEO  M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary of the Bank  Md. Abul Bashar also attended.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL 320th board meeting held  
IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce
MBL inaugurates 4 new sub-branches
Daraz inks deal with renowned brand Monster
Airlines hope for quick decision on US-UK flights
Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid levels
Shohoz launches new Ed-Tech Platform ‘Shohoz Learn’
Organic certification to help expand BD's fish export to Germany


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft