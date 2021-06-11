SJIBL 320th board meeting held  

The 320th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) was held at its corporate Head office, recently, says a press release.

Several Directors of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid. The Board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy of the Bank.

Among others Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Abdul Halim, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, A. K. Azad, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus were present.

Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors Ekramul Haque, K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar also attended.