Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce

IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised Business Development Conference of its agent banking outlets under Rajshahi and Khulna Zone through virtual platform recently.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the program as special guest, says a press release.
Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Abdus Salam and   Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the conference. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the programme  while A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice President made the opening statement.  
Head of Branch, In-charge and officials of Agent Banking Outlets under Rajshahi and Khulna Zone attended the Conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SJIBL 320th board meeting held  
IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce
MBL inaugurates 4 new sub-branches
Daraz inks deal with renowned brand Monster
Airlines hope for quick decision on US-UK flights
Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid levels
Shohoz launches new Ed-Tech Platform ‘Shohoz Learn’
Organic certification to help expand BD's fish export to Germany


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft