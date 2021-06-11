

IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the program as special guest, says a press release.

Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Abdus Salam and Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the conference. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the programme while A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice President made the opening statement.

Head of Branch, In-charge and officials of Agent Banking Outlets under Rajshahi and Khulna Zone attended the Conference.





