Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:27 AM
Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MBL inaugurates 4 new sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) launched four new sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to remote customers on Thursday.
Four sub-branches are Chandra Bazar sub-branch in Chandpur, Gopalpur Bazar sub-branch in Noakhali, Dakshin Khan sub-branch and Baunia sub-branch in Dhaka, says a press release.
Bank's Sponsor Director Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of four sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.
M A Khan Belal, Director of the Bank and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. inaugurated Gopalpur Bazar sub-branch in Noakhali by cutting ribbon. M. Amanullah, Md. Anwarul Haque, Md. Abdul Hannan, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank joined the programme virtually.
Deputy Managing Directors Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, invited guests and valued customers of the bank, four HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, regional heads and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.


