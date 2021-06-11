Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Daraz inks deal with renowned brand Monster

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's largest e-commerce marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently signed an agreement with the internationally recognized brand 'Monster' with a view to adding a new range of audio, video, and gaming products to their collections for the customers.   
The mega-brand launch of Monster as an official store of Daraz took place recently. It is mentionable that Monster is now the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance cables, which are widely used to connect audio/video components, says a press release.
They are now at the front with their wide range of products, including headphones, speakers, HDMI cables, and power solutions. From now onwards, their products will also be available on Daraz.
Daraz Bangladesh's Head of Cross Border, Ehtesham Hossain Eram Said "We always strive to offer the best quality and widest range of products to our customers. This signing is just a continuation of this effort. As you know, Monster has earned international repute over the years; that's why we have struck a deal with them so that music and gaming enthusiasts can buy their products right from Daraz at affordable prices."
Because of this signing, Daraz customers will be able to purchase products of an international brand with the highest quality ensured as these products will come with DarazMall's trusted seal. It's an exciting opportunity for everyday commuters, music lovers, and gamers to buy top-notch audio and video equipment.
On the occasion of Daraz Electronics Week campaign which will run from 9th to 15th June customers can avail up to 45% off on monster products.


