Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid levels

ROME, Jun 10: Italy's industrial production index returned to pre-Covid levels in April, official data showed Thursday, in another sign of optimism for the eurozone's third-largest economy.

The seasonally adjusted index rose by 1.8 per cent month-on-month to 104.5 points in April, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, national statistics agency Istat said in a statement.

In February 2020, when Italy became the first European country to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the index stood at 103.3 points, crashing to 74.3 and 58.5 in the two following months.

Italy is emerging from its worst recession since World War II. Last year, gross domestic product contracted by 8.9 per cent, one of the severest slumps in Europe. —AFP













