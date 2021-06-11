Video
15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Business

Organic certification to help expand BD's fish export to Germany

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

German business people suggested Bangladesh should give more focus on organic certification for fish products for expanding its market in Germany by competing with other fish producing countries in Asia.
They laid emphasis on quality and standard certification with regard to the European and especially the German market.
The business community leaders made the remarks recently while speaking at a virtual conference titled "Bangladesh: Opportunities for export and trade of fishery products", said a press release.
Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin and German Agribusiness Alliance jointly organized the virtual conference where more than 70 business men and policymakers from both countries participated.
The German business leaders mentioned that organic certification provides an opportunity to gain the edge over competing Asian fish producing countries such as Vietnam, China and Indonesia and will help Bangladesh achieve higher prices.
Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Rawnak Mahmud, German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture Moritz zu Knyphausen, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Hafizur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Fishery Quazi Shams Afroz, Additional Secretary (Export) of the Commerce Ministry Md Hafizur Rahman and Director General of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) Dr Yahia Mahmud, took part, among others, in the discussion.
Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam and Director of the German Business Alliance Alina Gumpert moderated the session.
Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said Bangladesh is producer of one of the world's leading inland fisheries ranking third in terms of production.
He said although the country exports shrimps to Europe, there is enough scope to increase export of both shrimp and fresh water fish.
The ambassador urged German business people to invest in Bangladesh for processing and exporting fish.
Rawnak Mahmud said there are still potentials in terms of investments in production, quality and technical knowhow.
He requested the German side to come forward with cooperation and investment in areas like deep sea sector and also in designated economic zones.
Moritz zu Knyphausen said the German government adapted the supply chain law last month. He said these developments provide tremendous opportunities and are a task for ministries and businesses alike.
Hafizur Rahman said Bangladesh has expected to export the fisheries items for USD $ 1 billion to Germany in the next fiscal. Now, it is exporting fisheries for around $ 0.50 billion to German market.





