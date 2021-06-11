Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:26 AM
bdtickets services now available on IBBL mobile app

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Country's largest online ticketing service, bdtickets and Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) have recently signed a corporate agreement to collaborate in the digital space.
Under the agreement, all bdtickets services are now readily available in the IBBL CellFin mobile application. Customers can easily purchase bus, launch and domestic air tickets from bdtickets using their IBBL CellFin app, says a press release.
In order to to inaugurate the service, an online ceremony was held recently where Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad, IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula and other high officials from both company were present.
Payment confirmation have been a major challenge for many users who aim for online ticket purchase. Using the easy payment option of IBBL Cellfin app, customers can now enjoy an easier and faster option for purchasing tickets from bdtickets.com. The facility would ensure instant issuance of tickets, cancellation and refund of tickets.
bdtickets has brought the first ever 'COVID Travel Insurance' in Bangladesh in case of a traveler gets affected by Covid-19 virus within seven days of travel. The service can be availed if customers pay 10 taka premium per ticket with a 7 days insurance coverage period from the date of bus, launch or air journey as mentioned on the ticket. The platform currently offers up to 1 lakh taka travel insurance facility for customers.


