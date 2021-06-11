Video
Home Business

Upay, Guardian Life Insurance sign business deal

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Upay, a leading digital financial service provider in the country recently signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited, facilitating the upay customers to Guardian Life's insurance policies from the upay app.  
Sydul Haque Khandaker, Managing Director and CEO of upay, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, Deputy Managing Director and Acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Guardian Life Insurance, says a press conference.
Under the agreement, upay customers can buy the 'Easylife' products of Guardian Life from its app amid the growing popularity of 'Micro Health Insurance' in the country.
upay is a subsidiary of the United Commercial Bank that launched its service in March 2021 offers a broad range of mobile financial services to people from all walks of life.
Shamim Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Yeasin Arafat, Head of Digital Channels and ADC, Shariar Akanda, Key Lead, Digital Channel and ADC, Ariful Hoque, AVP, Digital Channel and ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Md. Nur-E-Alam Siddiquee, Chief Financial Officer, Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, Director, Business Sales, Md. Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Director, Business Sales, Md. Rezwanul Hoque, Assistant Director, Business Sales of upay were present at the signing ceremony.








