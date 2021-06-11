Video
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Home Business

WB-funded Virtual Disaster Imagination Workshop held

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Under the World Bank (WB) -funded Urban Resilience Project: URP/RAJUK/S-06, operationalisation of Urban Resilience Unit (URU), RTI International, USA organized a Disaster Imagination Workshop with a panel of national and international service providers for a Safer & Resilient in Dhaka  late on Tuesday.
 "If you cannot think it, you cannot prepare for it." - As the core philosophy behind the disaster imagination methodology. Using the disaster imagination tool developed by distinguished Professor Meguro at University of Tokyo, a leading hub of innovation around disaster risk reduction & management, participants in this dynamic and interactive workshop will be led through realistic disaster scenarios to personally visualize, plan, prepare and support active recovery and response.
Abdul Latif Helaly, Project Director, Urban Resilience Project: RAJUK Part gave his opening Remarks saying - "This project is assessing vulnerability of critical facilities, supporting improvement of informant of building codes, regulations & constructions, risk assessment & reduction into the planning process by setting up important capacity emergency operation centers & outfitting them with modern communication systems. This workshop examines attempts to support capacity-building for preparedness, with a particular focus on collaboration between government actors and civil society."
Swarna Kazi, Task Team Leader from The World Bank said, "We are trying to move towards our vision and changing the middle income status. We cannot eliminate disaster, but we certainly can help ensure these densely populated urban areas are better prepared for the shock."
Dr. Kimiro Meguro, Team Leader RTI S6, Dr. Kit Miyamoto and Sabine Kast from Miyamoto International, Managing Directors & high officials from different Service Providing Industries were present among the panelists.
The 'Meguro Maki Roll" tool has been used to promote the development of effective disaster risk reduction and preparedness countermeasures amongst Government Officials, Architecture, Engineering and Construction professionals, garment industry, NGOs, and community members. Imagining an earthquake situation after a major event is not possible in many societies due to lack of experience. NGO staff and government officials often come from different backgrounds and have different working styles and cultures. Organizers believe This workshop the participants to assess their own status just after an earthquake event and allow them to decide their future steps.
In different breakout rooms, participants were engaged in Disaster Scenario Exercises, trainers facilitated discussion and introduction to Part II: What IF. There were discussions about if any way of predicting and staying safe from natural calamities is possible, how to set up the communication channels in case of the network is down during a disaster. Structure checking and retrofitting the buildings should be a must.










