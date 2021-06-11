BRAC for safeguarding its staff from exploitation, abuse



Organisers and participants at a training programme held under the auspices of BRAC, pose for a photograph at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

BRAC will attach due importance to the safeguarding issue for its employees. Advocacy activities aimed at raising awareness more among the employees will be carried out in the future, says a press release.

Speakers said this while addressing a training programme on 'Safeguarding and PSEA Training' at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC organized the four-day training , which will end on Sunday next.

Farzana Siddiqua, manager of human resources division (training and safeguarding) of HCMP of BRAC, moderated the event. Khondoker Shafiqul Alam and Nitu Barua of learning and leadership development programme conducted the training session. Sharmin Akhter and Sutonuka Barua Tupur attended as trainers on behalf of HCMP of BRAC.

The training was aimed at raising awarenewss on the issue of ensuring safe atmosphere for employees, partners, beneficiaries, volunteers, suppliers, Rohingyas and host community of BRAC by protecting them from abuse and exploitation.

Some 40 trainees from different programmes under HCMP of BRAC have been participating in the programme. In her speech, Farzana Siddiqua said BRAC is giving importance to the issue of protection, capacity building and skill development of its employees along with development of marginal people.

Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of HCMP of BRAC, said safeguarding is not a matter of women now. Rather, it is an essential matter for keeping work environment safe for both men and women.

BRAC will hold more advocacy related activities in the days to come by raising awareness among its employees through training, she said.











