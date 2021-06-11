Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Business

Global plastics production falls for first time since 2008

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

PARIS, Jun 10: Global plastics production declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen, an industry body said Thursday.
Output has fallen only twice previously, as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and during the financial crisis in 2008.
Worldwide output slipped to 367 million tonnes last year from 368 million in 2019, a 0.3 per cent decline, according to the industry federation PlasticsEurope.
The drop was due to "the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy", PlasticsEurope said in a statement.
But output in China -- which currently accounts for a third of global plastics production -- continued to grow by 1.0 per cent.
In Europe, production of new plastics was down 5.1 per cent at 55 million tonnes last year, PlasticsEurope said.
The automobile sector, one of the biggest customers for the industry, saw its plastics consumption plunge by 18 per cent in Europe in 2020, the federation calculated.
The 27-nation EU now accounts for just 15 per cent of worldwide plastics production, down from 21 per cent in 2010.
The United States produces around 19 per cent of the world's plastics, compared with 20 per cent 10 years ago.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
SJIBL 320th board meeting held  
IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce
MBL inaugurates 4 new sub-branches
Daraz inks deal with renowned brand Monster
Airlines hope for quick decision on US-UK flights
Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid levels
Shohoz launches new Ed-Tech Platform â€˜Shohoz Learnâ€™
Organic certification to help expand BD's fish export to Germany


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft