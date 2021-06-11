OPPO cuts prices for smartphones Reno5, A15s

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has come up with an exciting offer for the tech-savvy people as they can now buy two of their very stylish smartphones at reduced prices.

OPPO has slashed the price of the models - Reno5 and A15s to make it all the more convenient for the fans to have the thrill of experiencing tech amenities these phones come packed with., says ma press release. Buyers can now buy OPPO Reno5 at BDT 32,990, at a reduced price of Tk 3,000 than its original price. Meanwhile, OPPO A15s is now available at a lucrative price point of BDT 12,990 only (original price BDT 13,990).

OPPO Reno5 comes with a 64MP quad rear camera that boasts remarkable AI Mixed Portrait and Dual-View video. The Reno5 is an icon for trendsetters and trailblazers for its amazing color and meticulous craftsmanship.

Smartphone users can now buy these two tech marvels at discounted price from OPPO's all outlets located all around the country and different e-commerce sites, especially Daraz and Pickaboo.





















