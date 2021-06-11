Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Business

Franceâ€™s Axa unlocks 300m euros for restaurantsâ€™ Covid claims

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Franceâ€™s Axa unlocks 300m euros for restaurantsâ€™ Covid claims

Franceâ€™s Axa unlocks 300m euros for restaurantsâ€™ Covid claims

PARIS, Jun 10: French insurance giant Axa said Thursday that it would pay 300 million euros ($370 million) to some 15,000 restaurants fighting to have at least part of their losses due to Covid lockdowns covered by their policies.
The agreement comes as Axa has faced several lawsuits from restaurant owners saying the insurer is trying to back out of its contractual obligations, putting their livelihoods at risk.
Most of the lawsuits so far have been successful.
"I'm sorry about all that has happened, because we were at odds with restaurants over a misunderstanding," Axa's chief executive Thomas Buberl told Europe 1 radio, noting that some appeals courts rulings had been in Axa's favour.
"We're offering a settlement to lots of people who haven't asked for anything, even those who have lost in court will be able to be part of it," he said.
Restaurants were allowed to start serving patrons indoors on Wednesday for the first time since October, as France emerges from a third coronavirus lockdown.
The government has unlocked billions of euros in aid for restaurants and other businesses forced to close in a bid to slow contagion rates.
But industry officials say thousands of eateries are facing huge debt piles and the prospect of crimped revenues in the months to come since capacity levels remain capped for now.
Axa's clients sought relief via their policies that covered "administrative closures" for a variety of reasons, including health shutdowns.
Axa refused, citing a clause specifying that any shutdown had to apply only to the individual restaurant covered, which excluded closures due to a generalised health emergency.
The company says some 1,500 suits have been filed, the first by the Parisian restaurateur Stephane Manigold, who obtained 70,000 euros in May 2020 to cover losses at his Michelin two-star Maison Rostang and three other restaurants.
"This response is not compensation, it's a transaction," Buberl added.
"We want to accompany our restaurant clients during this reopening period, and it's important to put this difficulty behind us," he said.     —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
SJIBL 320th board meeting held  
IBBL Rajshahi, Khulna Zone holds agent banking confce
MBL inaugurates 4 new sub-branches
Daraz inks deal with renowned brand Monster
Airlines hope for quick decision on US-UK flights
Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid levels
Shohoz launches new Ed-Tech Platform â€˜Shohoz Learnâ€™
Organic certification to help expand BD's fish export to Germany


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft