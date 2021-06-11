Stocks rise for 3rd running day on encouraging sentiment

Stocks gained for the third consecutive day on Thursday as enthusiastic investors continued to put fresh stakes pushing up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 11.59 points or 0.19 per cent to more than three years high at 6,066, adding more than 91 points in the past three consecutive sessions, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 2.47 points to 2,205 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 3.23 points to 1,299, at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also rose to an all-time high at Tk 5,099 billion. Turnover, however, fell by 1.15 per cent to Tk 26.69 billion from Tk 27 billion on Wednesday.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 367 issues traded, 209 advanced, 149 declined and 9 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 367,634 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 856.39 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 69 points to settle at 17,585 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 39 points to 10,594 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 175 advanced, 120 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 38.20 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.15 billion.



















