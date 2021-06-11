Video
Ceramic sector demands higher import duty on foreign products

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) on Thursday demanded higher tariff over import of foreign made tiles and ceramic items in the proposed annual budget for the fiscal 2021-22 to protect local ceramic industry     
In a post budget press conference held at Jatiya Press Club they have also called for withdrawal of supplementary taxes on production and supply of all kinds of locally made tiles and sanitary products.
BCMEA president Sirajul Islam Mollah and general secretary Irfan Uddin placed the demands.  
Mollah said that reduction of tariff on imported tiles products will expose the local ceramic industry into an imbalance competition at a time 15 percent supplementary tax on domestic ceramics at production stage and 15 percent VAT on sale will make the industry highly  uncompetitive
He said if the BCMEA market lose competitiveness investors will lose their interest that may turn the ceramic sector into a sick industry resulting in huge job cuts. So, the BCMEA president said it is important to increase import tariff on foreign made tiles for safeguarding Bangladesh made ceramics.
BCMEA general secretary Irfan Uddin said domestic tiles and sanitary products are no longer considered as luxury items in construction industry. If the supplementary duty on domestic ceramic products is completely withdrawn, the price will go down and use of ceramic items  essential for maintaining hygiene will increase, he said.    
BCMEA Vice President Moynul Islam, Director Rasheed Mymunul Islam, Azizul Hakim Sumon and Ruslan Nasir among others were present.
The BCEMA leaders also urged the government ton this occasion to reduce import duties on minerals raw materials for ceramic products as most of the ingredients for production of ceramic and tiles items are not available in the country.      
About 70 percent of the primary raw materials used in the ceramic sector are natural mineral soils and out of that 80 percent are imported China Clay and Ball Clay. So their import duty needs to be reduced to make the industry competitive, he said.






