Friday, 11 June, 2021
DRDO’s 500-bed Covid hospital unveiled in Srinagar

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SRINAGAR, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid hospital, established by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Khonmoh here.
After creating a makeshift hospital in Jammu, this is the second 500-bed hospital established by the DRDO in the union territory in the last 17 days.
Housing all the requisite modern facilities, the centrally air-conditioned facility has the capacity for 375 beds with 24-hour oxygen connectivity and 125 ICU beds, out of which 25 are reserved for children. A 10-bed triage area has also been built in 100 square metres. The facility will fully start its operations once the trial-run is complete.
Sinha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the necessary assistance and interventions in augmenting healthcare and medical facilities across J&K.
The Covid care facility will fully start its operations once the trial run of all the medical facilities is completed.    -Hindustan Times





