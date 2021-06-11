Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Sports

France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball next to Israel's midfielder Neta Lavi (L) during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Israel at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition, on June 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball next to Israel's midfielder Neta Lavi (L) during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Israel at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition, on June 9, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 10: Euro 2020 finally kicks off on Friday as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal prepare to defend their title and world champions France seek a rare double a year after the tournament was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
France's fearsome forward line makes them favourites to win a third European crown at the pan-continental event, while top-ranked Belgium and a youthful England side will be major threats.
For the first time, the tournament is taking place in 11 cities across Europe -- instead of one or two countries -- despite the lingering shadow cast by the Covid-19 crisis.
Dublin and Bilbao were dropped from the list of host cities after being unable to give guarantees they could meet UEFA's requirement of accommodating limited numbers of spectators, but Seville stepped in for Bilbao while Dublin's games went to London and Saint Petersburg.
The action gets under way at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Friday, where Italy take on Turkey in front of 16,000 fans.
Favourites France are not in action until Tuesday in the headline act of the first round of group matches when the world champions take on Germany in Munich.
"All the other countries envy us," said a recent front page of French sports daily L'Equipe underneath pictures of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann.
All eyes will be on 33-year-old forward Benzema, who was recalled after an international exile of five-and-a-half years following a prolific season for Real Madrid.
Holders Portugal and Hungary complete Group F, dubbed the tournament's group of death.
Ronaldo is now 36 but is still going strong and is supported by a better squad than five years ago, which also boasts the outstanding talents of Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias.
England have the carrot of knowing both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley, while Italy and the Netherlands are eager to impress after failing to qualify for recent tournaments.
Captain Harry Kane believes England will start their bid to win Euro 2020 in a "better place" than they were before reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
"I feel like now we've had a bit more experience, players in the biggest games for their club and obviously players who have played in that World Cup have had that experience as well," he said.
"We haven't won a tournament as a country for a long time, so there needs to be a lot of good mentality along the whole way as it is a long, tough journey to get to the later stages of a major tournament."
Europe is at last getting to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates down and vaccinations picking up pace but concerns over possible virus clusters persuaded UEFA to allow nations to name expanded squads of 26 players.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey
Inter Miami in talks over Messi move
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
Djokovic ready to face 'biggest rival' Nadal for 58th time
Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America
Anderson eyes another England record
Gazi Group defy valiant Mahmudul to beat DOHS
England must 'face up to things' after Twitter racism row, says Root


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft