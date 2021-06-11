Prime Bank move atop after handing Doleshwar first defeat



Players of Prime Bank Cricket Club celebrating after win the match against Prime Doleshwar in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League at BKSP-3 ground on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

This was Doleshwar's first defeat in the season which cost them the top spot they occupied till the last round.

Electing to bat first, Prime Bank compiled 151-7 and later thanks to Mustafizur Rahman's economical bowling effort, they kept Doleshwar four runs away from the victory, restricting them to 148-9.

Mohammad Mithun however continued his good batting form to help Prime Bank recover from early wobble that saw them being reduced to 19-2, losing inform Rony Talukdar and Tamim Iqbal.

Mithun scored 55 off 50 with five fours and one six to help the side stabilize the things. Captain Anamul Haque Bijoy gave him the apt support with 18 ball-29 while Alok Kapali provided the pace towards the death with 14 ball-26.

Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi took 2-22 for Prime Doleshwar before hitting a 12 ball-38 not out at No. 10 position. Kamrul's knock brought Doleshwar agonizingly close to the victory but they eventually fell short as Mustafizur bowled in a disciplined manner to deny them. Kamrul struck two fours and four sixes in his knock. Marshal Ayub scored 22 while Fazle Mahmud added 21.

Rubel and Shoriful picked up two wickets apiece to complement Mustafizur.

Prime Bank have now 10 points in six matches while Doleshwar who were pushed to second spot, collected nine from the same number of matches. -BSS







