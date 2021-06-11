Abahani regains top spot after beating Shinepukur

Defending champions Abahani Limited regained the top position of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after securing a 25-run win over Shinepukur Cricket Club by DLS system at BKSP-4 ground on Thursday.

After the third round, Abanai lost the top position to Prime Doleshwar but now back at the top, thanks to Doleshwar's first defeat and their fifth victory in six matches.

Opener Naim Sheikh led the victory, hitting a match defining 50 ball-70 that included four fours and as many sixes. Alongside him, Afif Hossain, who opened the innings with Naim, blasted a 54 off 42 as Abahani compiled a hefty 183-5 in 20 overs.

Shinepukur was on the course of a certain defeat after being reduced to 123-5 in 17 overs. Thereafter a spell of showers forced the result in the DLS system in which Abahani was well ahead.

Naim Sheikh and makeshift opener Afif shared a 111 run partnership off 12.1 overs to give Abahani a high flying start. Their start though literally gave Abahani a chance to go past 200 runs mark, the failure of middle order batsmen meant they had to be content with 180 plus score.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 18 while Mohammad Saifuddin scored 14. Tanvir Islam along took 4-23 for Shinepukur but didn't get enough support from the others.

For Shinepukur skipper Towhid Hridoy was the highest scorer with 36 while Mahidul Islam Ankan was not out on 31 off 15, hitting four sixes. Opener Tanzid Hasan chipped-in-with 29. -BSS





