Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Sports

Abahani regains top spot after beating Shinepukur

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Defending champions Abahani Limited regained the top position of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after securing a 25-run win over Shinepukur Cricket Club by DLS system at BKSP-4 ground on Thursday.
After the third round, Abanai lost the top position to Prime Doleshwar but now back at the top, thanks to Doleshwar's first defeat and their fifth victory in six matches.
Opener Naim Sheikh led the victory, hitting a match defining 50 ball-70 that included four fours and as many sixes. Alongside him, Afif Hossain, who opened the innings with Naim, blasted a 54 off 42 as Abahani compiled a hefty 183-5 in 20 overs.
Shinepukur was on the course of a certain defeat after being reduced to 123-5 in 17 overs. Thereafter a spell of showers forced the result in the DLS system in which Abahani was well ahead.
Naim Sheikh and makeshift opener Afif shared a 111 run partnership off 12.1 overs to give Abahani a high flying start. Their start though literally gave Abahani a chance to go past 200 runs mark, the failure of middle order batsmen meant they had to be content with 180 plus score.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 18 while Mohammad Saifuddin scored 14. Tanvir Islam along took 4-23 for Shinepukur but didn't get enough support from the others.
For Shinepukur skipper Towhid Hridoy was the highest scorer with 36 while Mahidul Islam Ankan was not out on 31 off 15, hitting four sixes. Opener Tanzid Hasan chipped-in-with 29.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey
Inter Miami in talks over Messi move
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
Djokovic ready to face 'biggest rival' Nadal for 58th time
Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America
Anderson eyes another England record
Gazi Group defy valiant Mahmudul to beat DOHS
England must 'face up to things' after Twitter racism row, says Root


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft